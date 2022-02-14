Nutley HS girls wrestlers excel at North Region tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY – Nutley High School has a rich tradition in the sport of wrestling.

The boys have enjoyed success on the county and state levels over the years. But now there is tremendous potential with the girls program.

That is evident after the performances of junior Mariah Koster and sophomore Isabella Bobadilla at the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Region tournament held at Franklin High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Koster finished in fourth place in the 100-pound weight class to qualify for the state finals at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 20. Koster is the first-ever NHS girls wrestler to reach the finals. The top-four finishers in each weight class in the North and South region tournaments qualified for the state finals. This is the third year for girls wrestling in the state as a sport.

Bobadilla, competing in her first year, placed sixth in the 126-pound weight class. Combined with the South Region, that means she finished in the top 12 in the state in her weight class.

Koster and Bobadilla were the lone qualifiers for the region tournament.

NHS longtime head coach Mike DiPiano, indeed, is extremely proud of the two wrestlers. DiPiano said he s working with Nutley Recreation director Frank DeMaio in helping to promote girls wrestling in Nutley even more.

Photos Courtesy of Mike DiPiano/NHS head coach