Nutley HS honors 10 student-athletes during college signing day ceremony

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School honored 10 student-athletes during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The following student-athletes announced their college commitments to continue their athletic careers:

Frankie Kokos, Misericordia University, football.

Paul Poplawski, Kutztown University, football.

Matthew Harbison, The College of New Jersey, football.

Nick Schroeder, York College, basketball.

Allison Huelbig, Franklin & Marshall College, track.

Jake Cirminiello, Kean University, lacrosse.

Mackenzie Albert, Iona College, soccer.

Olivia Real, Winthrop University, soccer.

Aidan Scarpelli, Ramapo College, soccer.

Dylan Santos, William Paterson, baseball.

Photo 1:

Top row, from left: Aidan Scarpelli, Jake Cirminiello, Dylan Santos, Paul Poplawski, Nick Schroeder, Matthew Harbison, Frankie Kokos. Bottom row, from left: Allison Huelbig, Mackenzie Albert, Olivia Real.

Photo 2:

Top row, from left: Boys basketball and baseball head coach Bob Harbison, boys and girls track and field head coach Gerry Ryan, girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano, football head coach JD Vick, boys lacrosse head coach Mike Salvatelli, boys soccer head coach Sal Melillo. Middle row, from left: Aidan Scarpelli, Jake Cirminiello, Paul Poplawski, Nick Schroeder, Matthew Harbison, Frankie Kokos, Dylan Santos. Bottom row, from left: Allison Huelbig, Mackenzie Albert, Olivia Real.

Photo 3:

Top row, from left: Principal Williams, baseball and boys basketball head coach Bob Harbison, boys and girls track head coach Gerry Ryan, girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano, football head coach JD Vick, boys lacrosse head coach Mike Salvatelli, Athletic Director Joe Piro, boys soccer head coach Sal Melillo, Assistant Superintendent Kent Bania. Middle row, from left: Aidan Scarpelli, Jake Cirminiello, Paul Poplawski, Nick Schroeder, Matthew Harbison, Frankie Kokos, Dylan Santos. Bottom row, from left: Allison Huelbig, Mackenzie Albert, Olivia Real.

Photos Courtesy of NHS Athletics