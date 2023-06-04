Nutley HS’ Jack Bumpus and Mia DiPiano are Essex County Scholar Athlete Award recipients

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School seniors Jack Bumpus and Mia DiPiano were honored as 2022-23 Karen Fuccello Essex County Scholar Athletes during a banquet on Tuesday, May 9, in Belleville. The award is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School director.

This award is given to the top scholar-athletes in the county. Bumpus lettered in bowling and baseball, and DiPiano lettered in soccer and softball.

Photos Courtesy of NHS Athletics