Nutley HS Raiders are off to a good start to the season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Raiders won two of their first three games.

In the season opener on Sept. 1, NHS defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, under the lights at Tangorra Field/Park Oval. It marked the first football game under the permanent lighting system at the field.

Senior running back Mitchell Mainiero scored on a 6-yard run, and sophomore quarterback Clark Mohrbutter added the 2-point conversion run in the first quarter. Senior quarterback Nick Bello connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Vincenzo Rizzuto in the third quarter, and senior wide receiver Brandon Lucia had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Mainiero finished with 105 yards on 22 carries, and Lucia had 30 yards on nine carries.

After losing to Montclair, 38-6, on Sept. 9 at the Oval, the Raiders defeated Millburn, 14-7, on Sept. 16, at Millburn.

Nutley scored both touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Mainiero had a 2-yard touchdown run, followed by Bello’s 2-point conversion pass to Rizzuto, and Lucia ran 38 yards for a score. Lucia rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries, and Mainiero had 45 yards on seven carries.

Nutley will host Passaic Valley on Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m., visit West Essex on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in North Caldwell and will visit Belleville on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.