Nutley HS rowers announce their college choices

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior crew members Caitlin Chua and Erin Kirby were honored during a ceremony as they signed national letters of intent on Friday, Nov. 15, at NHS.

Chua signed with Rutgers University and Kirby signed with the University of Texas, in Austin, Texas.

The ceremony was attended by coaches, family members and school administrators.

The following is a Q&A with Chua:

Q: What do you like about Rutgers, both the rowing program and academically?

Chua: I always knew I wanted to go to a big school, and going on an official visit with the team solidified the work ethic and sense of community that I want to be a part of. The girls are so focused with the way they train, and they shared that the academic support they get as a result of being a student-athlete helps them immensely. I feel that, at Rutgers, I’m going to have the support I need to prepare for life and careers after college.

Q: Have you decided on a major?

Chua: I’m going to be studying at the Rutgers Business School. I don’t have a specific concentration in mind yet, but definitely will be going the business route.

Q: Who are the people who have inspired you?

Chua: My teammates inspire me to work harder everyday because I always want to improve as a coxswain for their benefit. Even my past teammates who have gone on to row at the collegiate level set such a great example for me to look up to. I talk to them for advice pretty often.

Q: What are your memories so far of your rowing career at Nutley HS and what are your goals for the team next spring?

Chua: I can always specifically recall the feeling that I have when we’re going down a race course, with all of my nerves, just saying affirmations to the girls. It’s a special moment when all of our hard work is being represented. Next spring, I’m hoping to make it to the semifinals at races, like Cities and Stotesbury – which is what my boat was able to do last year. I want the team to have shared successes and truly just have so much fun as I’m finishing out four years.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino