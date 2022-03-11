Nutley HS senior football player Paul Scutti named 2022 Diane Greco Sajle Scholarship recipient

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior football player Paul Scutti has been named the recipient of the 2022 Diane Greco Sajle Scholarship.

Named in honor of the late 1974 Nutley High School graduate, the scholarship is awarded each year to the football program’s “Most Valuable Teammate” who, along with excelling on the field, exhibits the qualities Diane was known for: compassion, dedication and selflessness toward family, friends and community.

According to his coach, J.D. Vick, Scutti exemplifies all that, and more.

“The first thing that stands out about Paul is his character and integrity,” shared Vick. “Academically, he has a 4.1 GPA. He really checks all the boxes. A fine young man, Paul really loves to serve other people. He’s a heck of a kid and a really great football player. He played defensive back, running back and was one of our captains. I really can’t say enough about Paul. He is probably one of the finest young men I’ve had the privilege to coach. I’m really proud of him; it’s well deserved.”

Scutti is honored to be recognized with this scholarship award.

“I’m very proud to get this scholarship,” he said. “It really means a lot because I know how others who received this award before me were looked at by our teammates. I played with them, so I know that they truly represented what it means to be a Nutley Raider and how to carry yourself well – on and off the field. I’m honored to receive this scholarship for the leadership and qualities I demonstrated on the field.”

Scutti intends to study finance and business once he settles on the school of his choice.

The $3,500 scholarship is funded by members of the Greco family and a close family friend, Glenn Villacari of Parkway Auto Body in Nutley.

“This year’s award was a bit bittersweet,” said Thomas Greco, Diane’s brother and founder of the scholarship. “Coach Steve DIGregorio and I created the scholarship,and this was the first one we’ve given out since his passing. But we all felt his presence. Anytime anyone is on the Oval, you feel his presence. I’m sure Steve and Diane were looking down at Paul and saying ‘great choice.’

“I also want to thank Coach Vick and his staff for picking up the torch and allowing us to continue to award the scholarship; and my nieces and nephews (Ralph, Christy, Michael, Anthony and Lauren) for contributing to increase the scholarship to $3,500 this year.”

Past winners of the Diane Greco Sajle Scholarship were Tyler Genitempo, Dante Contella and Jake Walsh.