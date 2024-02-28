Nutley HS senior Gabriella Lucivero is runner-up at the girls bowling county tournament

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior Gabriella Lucivero finished in second place at the Essex County/Super Essex Conference girls bowling individual tournament on Monday, Feb. 26, at North Arlington Lanes.

Lucivero was the No. 1 seed in the stepladder format after rolling games of 173 and 192 for a 589 series. As a result, she moved into the final, where she faced second-seeded Victoria Cheng of Livingston, who won, 202-180.

The top 12 girls from the team tournament on Feb. 15 at North Arlington Lanes qualified for the individual tournament. Along with Lucivero, the other NHS girls qualifiers were junior Gabriella Botti, sophomore Brooklyn Robinson and sophomore Karen Fukuoka-Schreiber.

Fukuoka-Schreiber (317 series), Botti (400 series) and Robinson (413 series) bowled well, but did not qualify to move on to the final five.

On the boys side at the individual tournament on the same day and site, NHS junior Jackson Cerniglia-Rapavi finished fifth overall. Cerniglia-Rapavi rolled a 644 series to advance to the stepladder format, but lost to Nicholas Dragone of Seton Hall Prep, 192-190, to finish in fifth place.

NHS sophomore Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi, Jackson’s brother, also competed at the individual tournament.

