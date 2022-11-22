Nutley HS soccer players earn SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — Several Nutley High School girls soccer team players, under head coach Mike DiPiano, earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as selected by the conference coaches.

Brooke Yero and Ellie DeSantis made the second team, and Emma Chimento and Taylor Hughes received honorable mention.

Though Nutley finished with a 3-15 record this fall, the team gave good efforts. The SEC–American Division is the top division in the conference.

NHS boys soccer players honored

Five Nutley High School boys soccer team players, under head coach Sal Melillo, earned all–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors this fall, as selected by the conference coaches.

Jakob Schmitt and Adam Ageeb made the first team, Anthony Oramas and Patrick Smyth made the second team, and Finlay Miruelo received honorable mention.

The Raiders finished with a 7-10-1 record.