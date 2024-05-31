Nutley HS softball coach Luann Zullo gains 500th career win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — For any coach, attaining 500 career wins is truly special.

Nutley High School head softball coach Luann Zullo achieved that milestone when the Raiders defeated Payne Tech, 13-1, Wednesday, May 8, at Yanticaw Park in Nutley. It was the 12th win of the season.

After the game, her players and assistant coach Mike DiPiano joined her in celebrating the milestone.

This is Zullo’s 25th season as the head coach, having been at the helm since 1999. The 2020 season was canceled.

Zullo, a NHS alumnae, previously was the head coach at West Essex in North Caldwell. Zullo guided the Raiders four state sectional championships in 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2022. She also coached the Raiders to the 2011 Essex County Tournament and ECT runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.

The eighth-seeded Raiders unfortunately lost a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to No. 9 seed Summit in eight innings in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Yanticaw Park to finish with a solid 14-12 record this season.

Photos by Steve Ellmore