Nutley HS softball coach Luann Zullo seeks 500th win this season

NUTLEY, NJ — Luann Zullo simply is one of the most successful coaches in Nutley High School’s storied athletic history.

Zullo, who has been the NHS head softball coach since 1999, will be seeking her 500th career victory this upcoming season.

Nutley will host Newark Academy in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at Yanticaw Park field. After visiting Millburn on Wednesday, April 3, the Raiders will host Bloomfield on Friday, April 5, and will host Glen Ridge on Monday, April 8.

Zullo, a NHS graduate, started her head coaching career at West Essex Regional in North Caldwell. She coached there for three seasons from 1996 to 1998, compiling a 68-14 record, which included back-to-back Essex County Tournament titles in 1997 and 1998 and the North 2, Group 2 state sectional title in 1998.

Zullo led the Raiders to the North 2, Group 3 state sectional titles in 2006, 2010, 2015 and 2022. The Raiders also won the ECT title in 2011.

NHS was North 2, Group 3 state sectional runner-up in 1999, 2019 and 2021; North 1, Group 3 runner-up in 2005; and ECT runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

In 2010, after winning the sectional title, they finished as Group 3 state runner-up.