Nutley HS softball players receive Super Essex Conference accolades

NUTLEY, NJ – The Nutley High School softball team, which enjoyed a 14-12 successful season, featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team

Gabriella Mariano, junior.

Makenna DeJianne, freshman.

Quennie Chavez, sophomore.

Gianna Haines, senior.

Second team

Skye Stoeckel, junior.

Camryn Ortega, freshman.

Honorable mention

Sianna Kantor, junior.

Thea DeFabbio, freshman.

Mariano batted .444 with 32 hits, including eight doubles, one triple and two homers, and had a team-high 27 runs batted in.

Chavez and Stoeckel each had 34 hits to tie for the team high. Among their hits, Chavez, who batted .453, also had two doubles and two triples, while Stoeckel, who batted .358, had three doubles and two triples. Stoeckel had 15 RBI and Chavez had 10 RBI.

Haines batted .443 with 27 hits, including three triples, 13 RBI and 10 stolen bases. DeFabbio scored 21 runs and had nine stolen bases.

DeJianne was the team’s top pitcher. She had a 3.35 earned run average, striking out 136 in 135 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .314 with 22 hits, including five doubles and one triple, and 17 RBI.

Ortega batted .460 with 29 hits, including four doubles, one triple and one home run, and 24 RBI. Kantor scored 17 runs and had a team-high 16 bases on balls.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino