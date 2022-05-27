Nutley HS softball team captures state sectional championship

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, tournament championship with a convincing 10-5 win over West Morris in the final at Yanticaw Park in Nutley on Thursday, May 26.

It was Nutley’s first state sectional title since 2015. They also won the sectional titles in 2006 and 2010. Luann Zullo has been the Nutley head coach since 1999. It was Nutley’s third straight appearance in the North 2, Group 3 sectional final, losing in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

After fourth-seeded West Morris scored a run in the top of the first inning, second-seeded Nutley answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, keyed by a bases-clearing double by senior Nikki Cicchetti.

Fallyn Stoeckel, a senior, pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. At the plate, Stoeckel had a double and an RBI. Sydney Hess, a senior, had a single and an RBI, and senior Lia DeMaio went 3-for-4 with a single, a triple and two runs scored. Skye Stoeckel, a freshman and Fallyn’s sister, had a single and an RBI, and junior Robin Niland went 2-for-4 with a single and a a double. Mia DiPiano, a junior, also drove in a run.

Nutley, which improved to 21-5 on the season, advances to the state Group 3 semifinal against the North 1 sectional champion. Roxbury and Morris Knolls were scheduled to play in the North 1 sectional final on Friday, May 27.

The state Group 3 semifinal is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, at the North 1 sectional champion’s home field. The state Group 4 final is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at Mike Sheppard Sr. Field at Ivy Hill Park in Newark.

Nutley also finished as the Essex County Tournament runner-up this season.

