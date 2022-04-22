Nutley HS softball team has great start to season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team, under longtime head coach and NHS alumna Luann Zullo, has enjoyed a great season so far.

The team boasted a 6-3 record through April 20. After losing to Livingston, 4-3, at home on April 1, Nutley won its next three games, beating West Essex, 5-2, at home on April 4; Millburn, 8-2, at home on April 8; and Northern Highlands, 4-1, on April 9 at the Anthony LaRezza Invitational hosted by Immaculate Heart Academy.

Nutley lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy, 7-0, on April 11 at home before beating Cedar Grove, 6-0, on the road on April 13; Morris Knolls, 3-2, in the Pride/Essex Challenge held at Seton Hall University’s Ivy Hill Park field on April 16; and Verona, 18-2, on April 18 at home. Nutley fell at Livingston, 8-1, on April 20.

The top players on the team are seniors Nikki Cicchetti, Luca Blancato, Lia DeMaio and Fallyn Stoekel, and juniors Mia DiPiano, Gianna Lembo and Robin Niland. Freshmen Gabriella Mariano, Isabella Thompson and Skye Stoeckel have also contributed.

Nutley had a 3-2 record in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, which is the top division of the conference. The other teams in the division are Mount St. Dominic Academy, Livingston, Cedar Grove, Verona, West Essex and Columbia.

Zullo has been at the NHS helm since 1999, leading the program to success on the conference, county and state levels.

Here is the remainder of the schedule: