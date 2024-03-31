Nutley HS spring sports teams gear up for seasons

Print This Post

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School spring sports teams will begin their seasons.

The following are the schedules for baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys lacrosse, boys tennis and girls flag football:

Baseball

April 1: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 3: Montclair, 7 p.m.

April 5: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 10: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Seton Hall Prep, 2 p.m.

April 13: at Honesdale, Pa., 11 a.m.

April 15: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 17: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Wayne Valley, 10:30 a.m.

April 23: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 24: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Ridgewood, 10:30 a.m.

April 27: at Memorial, 7 p.m.

May 4: at Union City, 11 a.m.

May 7: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

May 13: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Demarest, 4:15 p.m.

May 17: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 18: Belleville, 11 a.m.

Home games are at the Park Oval.

Softball

April 1: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 5: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 8: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 9: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 11: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Honesdale, Pa., time to be determined.

April 14: at Immaculate Heart Academy tournament, vs. Paramus Catholic, 3 p.m.

April 17: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 18: at Hudson Catholic, 4 p.m.

April 19: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Cedar Grove tournament, vs. Hanover Park, 9 a.m.

April 22: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 29: Technology, 4 p.m.

May 1: Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 8: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

May 9: Becton Regional, 4 p.m.

May 13: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Home games are at Yanticaw Park field.

Boys volleyball

April 1: Newark Tech, 10 a.m.

April 3: at Eagle Academy, 11 a.m.

April 4: at Belleville, 10 a.m.

April 5: Arts, 10 a.m.

April 8: Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

April 10: Wood-Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 15: Newark Central, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 19: Eagle Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

May 1: Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 2: Bergen County Tech, 4:30

May 6: at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

May 9: Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: Science Park, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

May 16: North Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

May 20: at Bard Early College, 4 p.m.’

Home matches are at Nutley HS.

Boys lacrosse

April 2: Old Tappan, 4 p.m.

April 4: Edison, 11 a.m.

April 6: Pompton Lakes, 11 a.m., at Father Glotzbach Field.

April 9: Bergen County Tech, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Dayton Regional, 10 a.m.

April 16: Morris Catholic, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Clifton, 3:30 p.m.

April 22: Morris Hills, 4:30 p.m.

April 25: at Boonton, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Rutherford, 5 p.m.

May 9: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 11: at Newark Academy, 11 a.m.

May 14: East Side, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Park Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Home games are at the Park Oval.

Boys tennis

April 1: at East Side, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 8: Central, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 15: East Side, 4 p.m.

April 18: Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 26: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Central, 4 p.m.

May 3: Belleville, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

May 8: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Home matches are at De Muro Park tennis courts.

Girls flag football

April 2: at Montclair, vs. Union City, 5 p.m.; vs. Montclair, 6 p.m.

April 10: Millburn, 7 p.m.

April 15: Beloved Charter, 6:30 p.m.

April 16: East Orange Campus, 6:30 p.m.

April 24: at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: at Irvington, 6 p.m.

May 9: Paramus, 7 p.m.

Home games are at the Park Oval.