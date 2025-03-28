Nutley HS spring team schedules

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School varsity spring teams will begin their seasons.

The boys lacrosse and boys volleyball seasons start March 28. The baseball, softball and boys tennis teams begin their seasons on April 1, while the girls flag football team begins its season on April 2.

The golf season begins April 3 against Belleville and Cedar Grove at Hendricks Field Golf Course, located at 220 South Franklin Ave. in Belleville. The track and field teams begin April 3 against Barringer at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The following are schedules:

Baseball

April 1: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Wayne Hills, 11 a.m.

April 7: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Hackensack, 11 a.m.

April 14: at Livingston, 11 a.m.

April 16: at West Orange, 1 p.m.

April 17: Ridgewood, 11 a.m.

April 19: Barringer, 11 a.m.

April 21: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 23: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 25: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

April 26: Westwood, 11 a.m.

May 3: Bayonne, at Memorial (West New York) tournament, 10 a.m.

May 5: Verona, 4 p.m.

May 12: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Elmwood Park, 4 p.m.

May 17: at Belleville, 11 a.m.

May 19: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Softball

April 1: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5: at West Milford, 11 a.m.

April 7: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 11: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 16: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 17: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Verona, 11 a.m.

April 21: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 23: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 26: Hanover Park, at Cedar Grove tournament, 5 p.m.

April 28: Hoboken, 4 p.m.

May 5: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 8: Becton, 4 p.m.

May 9: Wayne Valley, 4 p.m.

May 12: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

May 14: Verona, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 28: West Orange, at Father Glotzbach Field, 4 p.m.

April 1: Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

April 3: at East Side, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Old Tappan, 11 a.m.

April 9: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 14: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: at High Point, 4:30 p.m.

April 17: Rutherford, 4 p.m.

April 23: at River Dell, 5 p.m.

April 25: North Warren Regional, 6 p.m.

May 6: at Pompton Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: Verona, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: Boonton, 4:30 p.m.

May 17: at Hackettstown, 3 p.m.

May 21: Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball

March 28: at Central, 4 p.m.

April 1: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 3: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 7: at West Orange, 4 p.m

April 9: Technology, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m

April 14: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 16: Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 18: Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

April 26: at Wood-Ridge, 10 a.m.

May 5: Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

May 7: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 12: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 14: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 16: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

May 19: at Montclair Immaculate, 4 p.m.

May 21: Belleville, 4 p.m.

Girls flag football

April 2: Teaneck, 7 p.m.

April 10: Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.

April 17: at Hackensack, 7 p.m.

April 22: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 6:30 p.m.

April 24: at Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.

April 30: Paramus, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis