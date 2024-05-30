Nutley HS student-athletes honored as they announce their college choices

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School Athletic Department honored 12 student-athletes at a ceremony celebrating their decisions to continue their athletic careers in college.
They were joined by family members, coaches and administrators.
The athletes honored are:
- Mallory Albanese, Salem State University (Mass.), hockey.
- Elyse Gola, Stockton University, track and field, shot-put thrower.
- Isabel Delaney, Rutgers University, crew.
- Arianna Grisanti, Loyola University (Md.), crew.
- Gabriella Lucivero, Felician University, bowling.
- Ava Del Greco, Sacred Heart University (Conn.), crew.
- Laina Giella, Fairfield University (Conn.), cheerleading.
- Brandon Toranzo, Rutgers University, wrestling.
- Alex Davis, Rider University, swimming.
- Abby Rufino, Fashion Institute of Technology, soccer.
- Elizabeth DeSantis, Quinnipiac University (Conn.), soccer.
- Morgan Dolaghan, Caldwell University, track and field as a javelin thrower, and soccer.