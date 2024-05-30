Nutley HS student-athletes honored as they announce their college choices

By on Comments Off on Nutley HS student-athletes honored as they announce their college choices

Pictured are Nutley High School student-athletes honored at a college announcement ceremony on Tuesday, May. 21. From left, standing, are Mallory Albanese, Elyse Gola, Isabel DeLaney, Arianna Grisanti, Gabriella Lucivero, Ava Del Greco, Laina Giella, Brandon Toranzo and Alex Davis; seated are Abby Rufino, Elizabeth DeSantis and Morgan Dolaghan. To see more photos of the athletes with their parents, coaches and administrators, visit EssexNewsDailey.com

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School Athletic Department honored 12 student-athletes at a ceremony celebrating their decisions to continue their athletic careers in college.

They were joined by family members, coaches and administrators.

The athletes honored are:

  • Mallory Albanese, Salem State University (Mass.), hockey.
  • Elyse Gola, Stockton University, track and field, shot-put thrower.
  • Isabel Delaney, Rutgers University, crew.
  • Arianna Grisanti, Loyola University (Md.), crew.
  • Gabriella Lucivero, Felician University, bowling.
  • Ava Del Greco, Sacred Heart University (Conn.), crew.
  • Laina Giella, Fairfield University (Conn.), cheerleading.
  • Brandon Toranzo, Rutgers University, wrestling.
  • Alex Davis, Rider University, swimming.
  • Abby Rufino, Fashion Institute of Technology, soccer.
  • Elizabeth DeSantis, Quinnipiac University (Conn.), soccer.
  • Morgan Dolaghan, Caldwell University, track and field as a javelin thrower, and soccer.

 

