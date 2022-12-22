Nutley HS to honor its 2022 state sectional champion softball team on Jan. 5

NUTLEY, NJ — The 2022 Nutley High School softball team had a legendary run last season and captured a New Jersey state sectional championship. To commemorate this event, the Nutley High School Athletic Department will present each member of the team with a state sectional championship pendant during a special presentation on Jan. 5, at 7p.m. in the NHS gymnasium.

The girls basketball team is scheduled to play Super Essex Conference rival Cedar Grove and the presentation will take place at halftime. Athletes, parents, fans and friends are all encouraged to attend.

All spectators and visitors are reminded that the no bag policy will be in effect for the entire game. Visitors are encouraged to arrive “bag free” or with a clear bag, where items can be visible at the gate.

Ticket sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled at 7 p.m.

“This will be a historic night for our community, our school and our softball program,” Joe Piro, NHS Athletic Director, said. “These young ladies deserve this special night!”

For more information, please contact the Nutley High School Athletic Department at 973-661-8849.

Photo Courtesy of Nutley Athletics