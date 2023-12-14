Nutley HS winter teams to begin their seasons

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School winter teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The bowling teams defeated Bloomfield in the season opener on Dec. 5 against Bloomfield High School. The boys are off to a 3-1 start and the girls are off to a 4-0 start.

The ice hockey team, which is a co-op with Bloomfield High School and Columbia High School of Maplewood and South Orange, began the season on Dec. 8, losing to Verona–Glen Ridge, 3-1. Nutley lost to Mount Olive, 7-3, Dec. 9, and defeated Montclair, 6-3, Dec. 13.

The boys basketball and girls basketball teams will begin their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 14. The boys will host West Orange and the girls will visit East Orange.

The wrestling team will host Passaic Valley in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 15.

Here are NHS schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 14: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Science Park, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: at Kearny tournament,

Jan. 3: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 14: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16: vs. Bloomfield, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 19: vs. Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Dec. 26: Holiday Classic, at Kennedy High School

Dec. 28: Holiday Classic, at Kennedy High School

Dec. 30: Holiday Classic, at Kennedy High School

Jan. 4: vs. Marion P. Thomas Charter, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Livingston, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 9: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Bergen County Tech, 10 a.m.

Jan. 16: vs. East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Hoboken, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Glen Ridge,4 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Jonathan Dayton High School, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 30: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Bogota, 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Bound Brook, noon.

Feb. 6: vs. Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Becton Regional, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Randolph, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 15: vs. Passaic Valley, 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Garfield tournament, 9 a.m.

Dec. 20: vs. West Essex, 6 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Kearny, 6 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Rahway, 9 a.m.

Dec. 30: at Bergenfield, 9 a.m.

Jan. 3: vs. West Orange, 6 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Dover, Madison and Union, 9 a.m.

Jan. 17: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Irvington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. Morristown and Whippany Park, 9 a.m.

Jan. 24-25: Essex County Tournament, at Codey Arena, in West Orange

Jan. 31: at Verona, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Princeton

Feb. 7: vs. Columbia and Union City, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17: Districts, at Nutley.

Ice hockey

Dec. 8: vs. Verona/Glen Ridge, loss, 3-1.

Dec. 9: vs. Mount Olive, loss, 7-3.

Dec. 13: at Montclair (Clary Anderson Arena), win, 6-3.

Dec. 15: vs. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17: at The Frisch School (Mackay Ice Rink, Englewood), 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Mendham, 8 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs. Park Regional, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 23: vs. West Orange, 3 p.m.

Dec. 28: vs. Montclair, 3:45 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Newton (Skylands Ice World, in Stockholm), 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: vs. Lakeland, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Glen Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Oratory Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Cranford (Warinanco Park, in Roselle), 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. Vernon, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. Oratory Prep, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Verona–Glen Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (Warinanco Park)

Jan. 26: vs. Millburn, 8 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Lacey, 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: vs. Glen Rock, 8 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Oratory Prep (Union Sports Arena), 8 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. Hoboken, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. The Frisch School, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Dec. 5: vs. Bloomfield (boys win, 5-2. girls won 7-0)

Dec. 6: loss, vs. Belleville (boys lost 5-2. girls won 7-0)

Dec. 12: vs. Irvington (boys won 7-0. girls won 7-0)

Dec. 13: vs. Barringer (boys won 7-0. girls won 7-0).

Dec. 19: vs. Eagle Academy and Mount St. Dominic

Dec. 20: vs. Montclair

Jan. 2: vs. Newark School of Global Studies

Jan. 3: Position Day

Jan. 9: vs. Bloomfield

Jan. 10: vs. Belleville

Jan. 16: vs. Irvington

Jan. 17: vs. Barringer

Jan. 23: vs. Eagle Academy and Mount St. Dominic

Jan. 24: vs. Montclair

Jan. 30: vs. Newark School of Global Studies

Feb. 6: Position Round

All matches at Bowlero, located at 679 Washington Ave., in Belleville.