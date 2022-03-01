Nutley HS wrestlers compete at Region 3

NUTLEY, NJ — France Graffeo and William Jennings, both juniors, represented Nutley High School at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 wrestling tournament at West Orange High School on Friday, Feb. 25.

Both lost in the first round to become eliminated. Graffeo was pinned by Joey Tantawi, of Hanover Park, in 4:24 in the 126-pound weight class, while Jennings was pinned by Ryan Galka, of Warren Hills, in 1:35 in the 190-pound weight class.

The Region 3 tournament consisted of the top three finishers from the district 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments. Nutley hosted the District 9 tournament. Graffeo and Jennings both finished in third place at the districts.