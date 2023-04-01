Nutley Jr. Raiders Cheerleading team wins five titles this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jr. Raiders Competition Cheerleading team jumped, tumbled, back-flipped and danced its way to an amazing 2022-23 season this winter. Composed of fifth- to eighth-graders, the team, under head coach and program director Jaime Ardizzone, won a whopping five different competitions. They took first place in the 8th & Under divisions at the following competitions: The Brooke Costanzo Saddle Brook High School Invitational; Patriot Pride Cheer Competition, in Secaucus; Wayne Valley Invitational; Hackensack High School Cheer Challenge; and the Lyndhurst Cheer Mania Competition, where they were also named Grand Champions.
“The team consisted of 24 athletes, 19 of whom never competed before. They took to the practice mat three nights a week for eight weeks and took the competition world by storm!” Ardizzone said. “These little ladies left their hearts out on the mat, week after week, overcoming illness, injury and battling some fierce competition, walking away (undefeated) with five first-place wins and a grand champion title. The teamwork, perseverance, drive and determination that these ladies have shown is incredibly admirable. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Here are the names of your five-time division championship team:
- Lena Ageeb
- Chloe Bae
- Bella Calo
- Kyla Chua
- Zoe Davis
- Gianna Delaney
- Leigha Derco
- Jomayli Duran
- Kaitlyn Grogan
- Dylan Jasnowitz
- Morgan McCann
- Grace Miller
- Lily Molinaro
- Grace Palumbo
- Charlotte Romonowski
- Stella Smeragliuolo
- Alaynah Snyder
- Allison Spina
- Madison Toppeta
- Angelina Trocchia
- Trinity Valaveris
- Ava Vazquez
- Valentina Velez
- Grace Williams
- Caitlin Chua (high school helper).
Photos Courtesy of Jaime Ardizzone