Nutley Jr. Raiders Cheerleading team wins five titles this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jr. Raiders Competition Cheerleading team jumped, tumbled, back-flipped and danced its way to an amazing 2022-23 season this winter. Composed of fifth- to eighth-graders, the team, under head coach and program director Jaime Ardizzone, won a whopping five different competitions. They took first place in the 8th & Under divisions at the following competitions: The Brooke Costanzo Saddle Brook High School Invitational; Patriot Pride Cheer Competition, in Secaucus; Wayne Valley Invitational; Hackensack High School Cheer Challenge; and the Lyndhurst Cheer Mania Competition, where they were also named Grand Champions.

“The team consisted of 24 athletes, 19 of whom never competed before. They took to the practice mat three nights a week for eight weeks and took the competition world by storm!” Ardizzone said. “These little ladies left their hearts out on the mat, week after week, overcoming illness, injury and battling some fierce competition, walking away (undefeated) with five first-place wins and a grand champion title. The teamwork, perseverance, drive and determination that these ladies have shown is incredibly admirable. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Here are the names of your five-time division championship team:

Lena Ageeb

Chloe Bae

Bella Calo

Kyla Chua

Zoe Davis

Gianna Delaney

Leigha Derco

Jomayli Duran

Kaitlyn Grogan

Dylan Jasnowitz

Morgan McCann

Grace Miller

Lily Molinaro

Grace Palumbo

Charlotte Romonowski

Stella Smeragliuolo

Alaynah Snyder

Allison Spina

Madison Toppeta

Angelina Trocchia

Trinity Valaveris

Ava Vazquez

Valentina Velez

Grace Williams

Caitlin Chua (high school helper).

Photos Courtesy of Jaime Ardizzone