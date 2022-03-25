Nutley Junior Recreation Cheer program enjoys great season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Junior Raider Recreation Cheer program enjoyed a great season.

They finished undefeated in competitions, including becoming four-time eighth-grade-and-under division champions!

Jaime Ardizzone is the director of the Nutley Junior Raider Recreation Cheer program and the head coach of the Nutley Junior Raider Competition Cheerleading squad.

“My girls had a stellar season,” she said. “There has not been a competitive cheer program for the past two years due to COVID. I took on the role of head coach in hopes to give these19, fifth- through eighth-graders an opportunity to take their passion for cheer to the competitive mat. They did NOT disappoint. This was their first time ever competing on a competitive level. Although I was sad to see the season come to an end, I cannot wait for next season to continue on this amazing journey with the program.”

Photos Courtesy of Jaime Ardizzone