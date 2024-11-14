Nutley resident Michael Rallatos leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team to the Non-Public, North B final

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Nutley resident Michael Rallatos is one of the top performers as a veteran senior for the highly-successful Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer team which is eyeing a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public B state title.

Rallatos had a goal as the top-seeded Cougars defeated Rutgers Prep, 5-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to advance to the Non-Public, North B state sectional final.

MKA, which improved to an 18-3 record, will host Gill St. Bernard’s in the final on Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m.

MKA posted strong regular-season wins over West Orange and Newark East Side and a 2-0 prep B tournament championship victory over strong Gill St. Bernard’s.

“Mikey is a superb all-around player for us with a ton of big-game experience,” said MKA coach Rob Leather. “He brings fine all-around skills and is one of our leaders on the field.”

Rallatos, who is a superb defensive player and active throughout the field, has contributed a goal and four assists for the Cougars this fall. He had a goal and six assists for the 12-7-2 squad last year and a goal and four assists as a sophomore varsity contributor for the 12-8-1 side in 2022.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann