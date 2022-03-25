Nutley youth wrestling team wins Suburban Junior Wrestling League title

NUTLEY, NJ — Not since 2008 has the Nutley youth wrestling team been able to capture the Suburban Junior Wrestling League title. After a year away from the sport due to the pandemic, the young Raiders were able to dominate their league and win all 10 dual meets. They then proceeded to win their end-of-the-season tournament on Feb. 20 by over 60 points. Thus, this year the squad will put a banner up in Nutley Parks and Recreation.

The team had four individual champions on Feb. 20 in Frankie Wesner (65 pounds), Chris Cifelli (85), Jacob Harlow (119) and Sean Vilchez (heavyweight).

Additionally, the team finished the season at the New Jersey Kids Scholastic State Championships, in Trenton, March 12-13. AJ Berardesco placed second, Michael Perna placed third, Rocco Graffeo placed fourth and Michael Berardesco placed sixth.

Chrisitian Crespo, Frankie Wesner, Beau Siljanoski, Evan Blanchard, AJ Maiden, Aidan Rotbaum, Sean Vilchez and Nolan Brewer finished in the top 16 of their weight classes.

Chris Cifelli and Sean Torres finished in the top 32 of their weight classes.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Blanchard