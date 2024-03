NUTLEY, NJ — Anthony Labib of Nutley was a sophomore reserve guard for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, which finished with a 14-9 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference—Freedom Division title with a 12-2 divisional mark.

Labib will be one of the youngsters set to return in the 2024-2025 season for veteran head coach Tony Jones, as MKA will seek a third straight SEC division title.

Photo Courtesy of Doug Allen