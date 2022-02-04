Nutley’s Brennan Columbia–Walsh excels for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Steve Tober

Correspondent

NUTLEY, NJ — Four-year starting forward Brennan Columbia–Walsh, a Nutley resident, is in the midst of a fine senior season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball team as he winds up an outstanding scholastic career for the Cougars.

The Yale-bound 6-foot-5 senior forward entered recent action averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds per game for MKA (3-5 record) which was eliminated by Orange, 66-59, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 31.

MKA is the fourth seed in the upcoming state prep B-Division Tournament where it will look to move past fifth-seeded Morristown-Beard to earn a berth in the semifinals vs. the Doane School.

Columbia–Walsh, an all-conference performer for the Cougars, scored 250 points in 2020-2021 for the Cougars during a covid-truncated 6-9 season and 261 points with 207 rebounds as a sophomore for the 10-15 Cougars in 2019-2020.

The standout frontcourt performer has indicated that he will consider walking on in basketball at Yale. His twin sister, Patricia Columbia-Walsh, is a top performer for the MKA girls basketball and girls lacrosse teams and will play lacrosse at the University of Pennsylvania next year.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann