Nutley’s Brennan Columbia–Walsh excels for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops this season

By on Comments Off on Nutley’s Brennan Columbia–Walsh excels for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Steve Tober

Correspondent

NUTLEY, NJ — Four-year starting forward Brennan Columbia–Walsh, a Nutley resident, is in the midst of a fine senior season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball team as he winds up an outstanding scholastic career for the Cougars.

The Yale-bound 6-foot-5 senior forward entered recent action averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds per game for MKA (3-5 record) which was eliminated by Orange, 66-59, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 31.

MKA is the fourth seed in the upcoming state prep B-Division Tournament where it will look to move past fifth-seeded Morristown-Beard to earn a berth in the semifinals vs. the Doane School.

Columbia–Walsh, an all-conference performer for the Cougars, scored 250 points in 2020-2021 for the Cougars during a covid-truncated 6-9 season and 261 points with 207 rebounds as a sophomore for the 10-15 Cougars in 2019-2020.

The standout frontcourt performer has indicated that he will consider walking on in basketball at Yale. His twin sister, Patricia Columbia-Walsh, is a top performer for the MKA girls basketball and girls lacrosse teams and will play lacrosse at the University of Pennsylvania next year.     

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann

 

  

Nutley’s Brennan Columbia–Walsh excels for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops this season added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS