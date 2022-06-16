Nutley’s Helyna Bissell reflects on softball career over the years

NUTLEY, NJ — Helyna Bissell, of Nutley, recently completed her softball career at Division 1 Morehead State University on a full athletic scholarship.

Bissell reflected on her time playing the sport she loved and the opportunities afforded her over her career.

“Looking back at my early years in youth ball at Nichols Park, I realize how fortunate I was, and I am grateful for it,” she said. “In fact, it was the years in the town recreation system that helped me develop my love for the game.”

Bissell played from 2013-2016 for both Mount St. Dominic Academy, in Caldwell, and Lodi Immaculate Conception in the Non-Public A and Non-Public B groups, respectively. She earned state championships in both categories during her high school career.

At Morehead State, she continued at third base for the Eagles while completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing and, most recently, an MBA in health systems management, as a result of an additional year of NCAA eligibility due to the pandemic.

Bissell added, “I am blessed to have pursued my passion for playing softball while studying in a field dear to my heart. Very few people get to do that. I plan to coach in the future, hoping to create opportunities for others.”

Bissell is the granddaughter of the late Dr. Kathleen D. Bissell of Nutley. Now a resident of Florida, she will continue her education this fall with the goal of attaining a doctor of nursing practice degree.

Photo Courtesy of Jim Bissell.