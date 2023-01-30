Nutley’s Monica Labib is a veteran leader for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley resident Monica Labib is a senior leader for the young Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team which entered recent action with a 4-10 record including 3-6 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division.

Labib, an excellent outside shooter with 20 made 3-pointers through her first 12 games, was averaging 8.4 points per game.

“Monica is a terrific senior leader for us and sets a great example for our younger girls,” said MKA head coach Izzy Mendez. “She’s a four-year player and a real ‘program’ kid who does anything she can for the benefit of the team.”

Labib averaged 7.3 points per game last season when MKA finished 13-8 and 9-2 in the SEC–Independence Division leading to its ascension up into the SEC–Colonial this season.

