Nutley’s Monica Labib provides fine senior leadership for Montclair Kimberley Academy’s girls basketball team during winning season

NUTLEY/MONTCLAIR — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s girls basketball team recently completed a solid 13-8 season, including a fine 9-2 mark to finish as the runner-up to Newark East Side (16-5, 10-0) in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division standings. One of the leaders for the MKA Cougars was senior guard Monica Labib of Nutley.

The veteran backcourt performer was a workhorse defender and solid contributor for MKA which won five of its final eight games before seeing its 2021-2022 season come to an end on Wednesday, March 2, with a 50-22 loss at Morristown-Beard in a first-round game in the NJSIAA Non-Public, North A state tournament.    

Labib averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1-2 steals per game for the Cougars, who benefitted from their veteran leadership.

“Monica sets a great example for her teammates with her hustle and determination each and every day,” said MKA interim head coach Izzy Mendez. “It’s been a joy to coach Monica and have her as one of our senior leaders this season.”

