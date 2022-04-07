Nutley’s Park Oval unveils permanent lighting as the boys lacrosse team defeats Dayton

NUTLEY, NJ — Tangorra Field/Park Oval is one of the most cherished places in Nutley.

For decades, many memorable moments have occurred at the field.

Over the years, there also have been a few night Nutley High School football games at the field, thanks to temporary lightning.

On Wednesday night, April 6, the Oval officially unveiled its permanent lighting system when the lacrosse team hosted Jonathan Dayton High School, of Springfield.

Nutley, under second-year head coach Mike Salvatelli, prevailed under the lights by a score of 20-12 for its first victory of the season.

Photos Courtesy of Karen Greco