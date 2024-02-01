Toranzo is repeat champ, leads Nutley HS wrestling at county tourney

NUTLEY, NJ — Brandon Toranzo won the 285-pound championship for the second straight season to lead the Nutley High School boys wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Thursday, Jan. 25.

In the final, Toranzo, a senior, won by a 13-4 major decision over Jack Tierney of Seton Hall Prep.

The Raiders had other fine showings.

Christopher Cifelli, a sophomore, took third place in the 106-pound weight class. In the third-place consolation bout, Cifelli decisioned Jared Van Allen of Columbia by a 7-5 score.

Freshmen Antonio Maiden (132 pounds) and Aidan Rotbaum (150) each took fourth place, sophomores Jacob Harlow (120) and Patrick Chell (126) each took sixth place and freshman Jack Finkelstein (113) placed seventh.

Nutley finished in fourth place overall in the team standings among the 22 scoring teams. Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the second straight season. Caldwell was second and West Essex was third.

Last season at the ECT, Cifelli took seventh at 106 and Chell took eight at 113.