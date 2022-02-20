William Jennings leads host Nutley HS wrestling team at District 9 tournament; NHS assistant coach Nick Ritacco earns honor

Connect on Linked in

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling hosted the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9, tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19.

William Jennings, a junior, finished in third place in the 190-pound weight class to lead the NHS Raiders.

In the third-place consolation, Jennings decisioned Alexavier Hansen, of Bloomfield, 11-6.

Jennings qualified for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the region tournament.

Clayden Leybovitch, a junior, took fourth place in the 132-pound weight class for Nutley, losing to Joshua Baeza, of Kearny, by pin in 2:13.

NHS assistant coach Nick Ritacco was named the District 9 Assistant Coach of the Year.