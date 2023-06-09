Hill, Jones, 4×100 pace Orange HS boys track team at sectionals

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys track and field team posted good results at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 State Championships on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield.

Khy’Ron Hill took second place in the 400-meter dash in 50.40 seconds and he took fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.07.

Kevin Jones took third place in the 100-meter dash in 11.02 and he took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 23.03. Samuel Ankrah took seventh place in the 400-meter dash in 52.01.

The 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 43.52.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3 minutes, 27.99 seconds.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 State Championships this Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at Delsea High School.