Hill, Jones spark Orange HS boys track at the Super Essex meet

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 23.

The boys finished in fifth place.

Senior Khyron Hill won the 55-meter dash in 6.83 seconds; sophomore Kevin Jones took second place in 6.89, and junior Rajani Munroe took fourth place in 6.97.

In the 200-meter dash, Jones took first place in 23.65, Hill took second place in 23.67 and senior Samuel Ankrah took third place in 23.79.

In the 400-meter dash, Ankrah took third place in 54.22, and junior Christopher Chevalier took eighth place in 57.41.

On the girls side, sophomore Gabrielle Fisher took eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 9.43 seconds.