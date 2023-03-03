OHS girls hoops team enjoys winning season

ORANGE, NJ — The 15th-seeded Orange High School girls basketball team lost at No. 2 seed Chatham High School 68-34 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Monday, Feb. 20.

Senior forward Shad’e Gray scored 14 points; sophomore guard Luvenia Morton had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists; junior guard Rahshanae Williams had 7 points and two steals; senior forward A’Rina Black had 2 points, six rebounds and two steals; senior forward Makaida Samuels had five rebounds; senior forward Roderica Adeclat had two rebounds; and junior forward Shelsie Jeune had three rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes, who finished the season with an 11-10 overall record,

In their previous game, the Tornadoes lost at Saddle Brook High School 52-30 on Thursday, Feb. 16 in a non-conference game. The loss ended the Tornadoes’ five-game winning streak.