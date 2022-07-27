Orange Bengals football gets ready for season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Bengals Pop Warner Football and Cheer program is getting ready for the upcoming season.

The players, ages 5 to 13, have been participating in voluntary workouts at Monte Irvin Orange Park for the past few months, according to Orange Bengals President Warren Clements.

The program has four teams: flag, 9U, 11U and 13U. Clements is the head coach of the 9U team.

In all, there are about 100 to 120 players and cheerleaders.

The teams compete in the North Jersey Pop Warner League. Last year, all the teams qualified for the league playoffs. Orange last season had a 12U team that finished as league playoff runner-up.

The official start of practice is August 1. The season begins Sept. 4. Orange’s home games are held at Bell Stadium.

“This is our 10th year,” Clements said. “We did miss the 2020 year with COVID, but we are back up and running strong.”

Photo Courtesy of Warren Clements.