Orange Bengals football teams gear up for season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Bengals teams, who compete in the North Jersey Pop Warner League, began practice on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

They will kick off their regular season at Newark Academy in Livingston on Sunday, Aug. 27, against the Montclair Bulldogs. Unfortunately for the Bengals teams, all of their games will be played on the road.

In all, there are 150 children in the Bengals program. There are four teams for ages 5-12. The teams are flag team, under head coach Dewaun Washington; 8U, under head coach Raheem Gardner; 10U, under head coach and president Warren Clements; and 12U, under head coach Jamal Johnson. Najah Hughes is the head cheerleading coach.

Last season, the Bengals 9U team traveled to Rochester, N.Y., to compete in the Eastern Regional semifinals, losing a heartbreaking 14-13 decision to the Northeast Bulldogs, of Rochester.

Here’s the rest of the Bengals schedule:

Sept. 3: Mo Better Jaguars

Sept. 10: Union Rams

Sept. 17: Pope John

Sept. 24: Rahway Chiefs

Oct. 1: Roselle Rams

Oct. 8: Linden Tigers

Oct. 15: Elizabeth Jr. Minutemen

Photos Courtesy of Orange Bengals Football