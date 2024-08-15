Orange Bengals get ready for football season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Bengals Pop Warner football and cheerleading program is getting ready for the season.

The football teams began practice Thursday, Aug. 1. There are five teams: flag (ages 5-7), 8U, 9U, 11U and 13U. Approximately 115 players are in the program, according to Bengals president and 11U head coach Warren Clements.

The teams split practices at three locations: Monte Irvin Orange Park, located at South Center Street and South Harrison Street; Metcalf Park, located at 717 Valley St.; or College Park, at 442 Alden St., Monday to Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Bengals will kick off the season at Newark Academy, located at 91 South Orange Ave. in Livingston on Sunday, Aug. 25, against the Mo’ Better Jaguars of Brooklyn. Due to construction at Orange Park, the Bengals are playing their games on the road.

Clements’ team last season, the 10U squad, won the North Jersey Pop Warner league championship and advanced to the Eastern Regional semifinals in Philadelphia, just two wins shy of going to Orlando, Florida, for the nationals.

The 8U team was league runner-up, but won the Garden State tournament last season.

Two years ago, Clements also coached the 9U squad to a championship and is looking to coach his 11U team to a third title in a row this season.

This is the 12th year of the Bengals program, Clements said.

“The program is going strong,” Clements said. “I expect my team to win another league championship and make a strong showing at Eastern Regionals.”

Clements is entering his 27th year coaching Pop Warner. He previously coached in the East Orange Junior Jaguars and East Orange Falcons programs.

Orange Bengals schedule

Aug. 25: vs. Mo’ Better Jaguars.

Sept. 1: at Rahway.

Sept. 8: at Pope John.

Sept. 15: at East Orange Rams.

Sept. 22: vs. East Orange Colts.

Sept. 29: at Union.

Oct. 6: at Montclair.

Photos Courtesy of Warren Clements