Orange HS boys basketball team notches wins at holiday tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team went 2-1 in the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament hosted by Hillside High School.

In the first game, the Tornadoes fell to Plainfield, 80-52, on Tuesday, Dec. 26. They defeated Snyder, 60-53, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, led by junior forward Ky’Sir Green’s 19 points, senior forward Jamesly Philippe’s 12 points and senior guard Rafee Simmons’ 11 points. Senior forward Matthew Chavry had 8 points and senior forward Alijah Jamison had 7.

Orange defeated Roselle High School, 63-16, on Friday, Dec. 29. Green had 14 points, junior guard Gregory Burton had 9, sophomore center Tyshaun Boyd had 8, Johnson and Simmons each had 7 and senior A’juwan Tiggs had 6 to lead the Tornadoes, who improved to 3-4.

