Orange HS alum Willington Previlon signed by Dallas Cowboys

ORANGE, NJ — Willington Previlon is the latest Orange High School alumnus to make it to the National Football League.

Previlon, a 2015 OHS graduate, was recently signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. The 6-foot-5, 287-pound defensive tackle spent the preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Previlon, 26, played for then-head coach Randy Daniel at Orange High and continued his career at Rutgers University, but went undrafted.

In his redshirt senior season in 2019, Previlon started all 12 games for Rutgers and was selected honorable mention all-Big Ten in the media vote. He earned the Homer Hazel Award as the team’s most valuable player at the senior banquet and won the David Bender Trophy as the top defensive lineman on the team. Previlon finished with 35 tackles with 7.5 for a loss to lead the team and finished his Rutgers career with 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and three pass breakups.

Under Daniel, the Tornadoes produced several players who have gone to the NFL including defensive tackle Jason Alford, who was drafted and played for the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Giants in 2008; running back Cory Boyd, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played for the Denver Broncos; and cornerback Jamar Summers, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions as an undrafted player.