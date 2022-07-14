Orange HS alumnus Ny’Quee Hawkins gets ready for Virginia Tech football season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School alumnus Ny’Quee Hawkins is getting ready for his redshirt sophomore season for the Virginia Tech football team.

Virginia Tech, located in Blacksburg, Va., is a major college football team that competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Virginia Tech Hokies will open the season on Friday, Sept. 2, at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. at 7 p.m.

Hawkins, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back, played in four games last season in which he made two tackles, including his first career sack, against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 11, and had a career-high four tackles, including one for a loss, against Georgia Tech on Oct. 30.

Photos Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics.