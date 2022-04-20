Orange HS baseball team defeats Golda Och Academy

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School baseball team defeated Golda Och Academy, 7-3, on Wednesday, April 13, to improve to a 3-2 record on the season.

Eczequiel Mosquea had two singles and an RBI, and threw five innings of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Jeremy Urena had a single, two walks, and two RBIs to lead the Tornadoes. Ethan Prince and Tremane Kerson each had an RBI.

Orange visited Lincoln of Jersey City on Monday, April 18.

Orange was scheduled to host Irvington on Wednesday, April 20; host Newark Central on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m.; and visit University on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.