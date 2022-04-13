Orange HS baseball team enjoys good start to the season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School baseball team, under head coach Walter Boyett, has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Tornadoes posted a 20-1 victory over Newark Central in the season opener on Saturday, April 1, in Newark. Eczequiel Mosquea had a single, a double, a walk and five RBIs; Alex Capo had two singles, two walks and three RBIs; Sesan Aladosanmi had a walk and an RBI; and Ethan Prince, Tremane Kerson and Michael Reyes each had one RBI.

Orange then defeated University, 17-2, in the home opener on Monday, April 4. Prince had a single, a double, two walks and four RBIs; Capo had a homer, a walk and four RBIs; and Reyes had a single, a walk and one RBI. Prince allowed one earned run on three hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts over four innings for the win. Capo pitched one inning, allowing one run and two walks and striking out three.

The Tornadoes fell to Shabazz, 3-2, on Friday, April 8, in Newark. Capo had a double and an RBI. Reyes had two walks, and Oscar Ramirez had one walk.

Orange had a tough, 12-1 loss at Newark Academy in Livingston on Monday, April 11, to move to a 2-2 record on the season.