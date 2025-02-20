Orange HS basketball team downs Science Park, West Essex

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Science Park and West Essex in back-to-back games to improve to 13-8 on the season.

Sophomore Amadou Traore had 19 points, senior Gregory Burton had 12 and nine assists, and senior Sydney Carrington had 11 points to lead the Tornadoes to a 65-54 win at Science Park in Newark on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.

Senior Ky’Sir Green had eight points, sophomore Nathaneal Gravesande had seven points, and senior Jaylen May-Green had six points and 11 rebounds for Orange.

Burton had 28 points, eight assists and five steals; and Traore and Green each scored 15 points in the 86-73 win at West Essex in North Caldwell in a divisional game. Carrington had 13 points, May-Green had nine points and five rebounds, and Gravesande had eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists. OHS improved to 8-1 in the division.

Orange was scheduled to host University (Newark) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after press time, and visit Montclair Immaculate Conception on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the final regular-season game. Montclair Immaculate Conception announced last week that it will close at the end of the school year.

The Tornadoes will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament that begins Wednesday Feb. 26.