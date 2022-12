Orange HS basketball teams unveil schedules

Connect on Linked in

ORANGE, NJ — Here are the Orange High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The following are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 15: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: vs. Montclair, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 20: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Plainfield, at Joe Silverman Holiday Classic, in Hillside, 1 p.m.

Dec. 28 and 30: to be determined, at Joe Silverman Holiday Classic, in Hillside, time to be determined.

Jan. 3: vs. West Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5: vs. Newark Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at West Orange, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Millburn, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: vs. Bloomfield, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 16: MLK Day Showcase, at Orange, opponent and time to be determined.

Jan. 17: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Glen Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Belleville, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. Eagle Academy for Young Men, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Verona, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Eagle Academy for Young Men, in Newark, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball