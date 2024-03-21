Orange HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following are the honorees:

SEC-Colonial Division

FIRST TEAM

Gregory Burton, junior guard.

A’Juwan Tiggs, senior forward.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ky’Sir Green, junior guard.

Burton averaged 14.5 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Tiggs averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. The Tornadoes went 15-10 overall this season.

It marked the second straight year that Burton made the first team. Tiggs moved up from second team last year to first team this season.

OHS head coach Esak Crawley was elated for his team’s successful season.

“I was very proud of the team,” he said in an interview with the Record-Transcript. “They kept getting better. They were becoming a brotherhood and having fun. They were winning with integrity, sportsmanship and a lot of pride, and I was so thankful for that.”

Photos Courtesy of Esak Crawley