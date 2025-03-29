Orange HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.

Independence Division

First Team

Senior guard Gregory Burton and senior Sydney Carrington.

Second Team

Senior forward Ky’sir Green and sophomore Amadou Traore.

Honorable Mention

Davon Leeks.

The OHS Tornadoes fashioned a 16-9 record and won a share of the SEC-Independence Division with Livingston. Both teams went 9-1 in the division.

Burton scored 365 points for an average of 14.6 points. He finished with his career with 1,175 points.

Carrington scored 289 points for an average of 12.0 points per game. Green scored 280 points for an average of 11.7 points.

Traore scored 316 points for an average of 12.6 points per game.

Photos by Steve Ellmore