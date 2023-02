ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School Tornadoes defeated Belleville High School 44-33 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at home.

Junior A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and six rebounds; sophomore Gregory Burton had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals; senior Natche Auguste had 7 points and six rebounds; junior Rafee Simmons had 5 points, three rebounds and three steals; and senior Jasir Calloway had 3 points, three rebounds and two steals for the Tornadoes.