Orange HS boys basketball team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy in ECT second preliminary round

ORANGE, NJ — The 18th-seeded Orange High School boys basketball team defeated No. 34 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 65-59, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 31, at OHS.

It was the Tornadoes’ first win of the season.

Freshman Gregory Burton had 21 points; senior Prophet Leflaur had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals; sophomore Jaden Livingston had 16 points; senior Paul Metellus had 8 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks; sophomore Dashawn Provilon had 4 points and eight rebounds; and sophomore Da’maree Dyer had five assists and three steals.

The Tornadoes, who improved to 1-9 on the season, will visit No. 15 seed Newark Tech in the final preliminary round on Thursday, Feb. 3. The winner will visit No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5.