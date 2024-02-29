Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys solid 15-10 season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team enjoyed a solid season.

Under head coach Esak Crawley, the Tornadoes had a seven-game winning streak that ended with a 61-46 loss at sixth-seeded Mendham in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Senior forward A’Juwan Tiggs had 19 points and eight rebounds, junior guard Gregory Burton had 11 points and three assists, senior guard Alijah Jamison had 9 points, junior guard Brandon Tejada had 4 points and junior Ky’Sir Green had 3 points for the 11th-seeded Tornadoes, who finished the season with a 15-10 overall record.