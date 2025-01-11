Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys success in tourney at Roselle

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Marion P. Charter, 60-51, on Monday, Dec. 30, to finish in third place in the Joe Silver holiday tournament at Roselle High School.

Senior Sydney Carrington scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, to go along with three steals and two assists, to lead the Tornadoes. Sophomore Amadou Traore had 15 points and four assists, senior guard Gregory Burton scored 12 points and added four rebounds; senior guard/forward Ky’Sir Green scored nine points with five rebounds; sophomore Nathaneal Gravesande posted six points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals; and senior Jordan Biart added two points.

The Tornadoes visited West Caldwell Tech and lost, 63-52, Saturday, Jan. 4, to move to a 3-4 record on the season.

Photo Courtesy of Orange High School head boys basketball coach Esak Crawley